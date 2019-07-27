Reviewing Marathon Patent Group Inc. (MARA)’s and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s results

Since Marathon Patent Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) and ARC Document Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ARC) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Patent Group Inc. 2 8.72 N/A -2.19 0.00 ARC Document Solutions Inc. 2 0.21 N/A 0.20 10.91

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marathon Patent Group Inc. and ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Patent Group Inc. 0.00% -170.3% -116.1% ARC Document Solutions Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.5%

Volatility and Risk

Marathon Patent Group Inc. has a 2.36 beta, while its volatility is 136.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ARC Document Solutions Inc. has a 1.97 beta which is 97.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marathon Patent Group Inc. is 1.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival ARC Document Solutions Inc. is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.2. ARC Document Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Marathon Patent Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 3.1% of Marathon Patent Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 60.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Patent Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.1%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.9% of ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Patent Group Inc. 10.65% 7.33% 51.89% 10.24% -44.1% 122.25% ARC Document Solutions Inc. -3.15% -11.16% -11.16% -24.3% -4.02% 4.88%

For the past year Marathon Patent Group Inc. was more bullish than ARC Document Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors ARC Document Solutions Inc. beats Marathon Patent Group Inc.