Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL)’s results

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:UPL), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 15 1.80 N/A 1.09 12.86 Ultra Petroleum Corp. N/A 0.00 N/A 0.40 0.41

Table 1 demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Ultra Petroleum Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. Business that presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. Marathon Oil Corporation’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Ultra Petroleum Corp., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Ultra Petroleum Corp. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Ultra Petroleum Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 47.96% and an $18.17 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Ultra Petroleum Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 72.8% respectively. About 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Ultra Petroleum Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Ultra Petroleum Corp. -20.63% -9.45% -60.98% -78.43% -90.91% -78.95%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation was less bearish than Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Summary

On 12 of the 11 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Ultra Petroleum Corp.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest WyomingÂ—the Pinedale and Jonah fields; its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah; and its natural gas reserves in the north-central Pennsylvania area of the Appalachian Basin. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned interests in approximately 105,000 gross acres in Wyoming; and 144,000 gross acres in Pennsylvania. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.