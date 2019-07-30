Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. (NYSE:MPO), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Independent Oil & Gas. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.09 N/A 1.09 14.10 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 9 0.54 N/A 1.91 4.64

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Marathon Oil Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Marathon Oil Corporation has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.8%

Liquidity

Marathon Oil Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. which has a 1.4 Current Ratio and a 1.4 Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 42.46% for Marathon Oil Corporation with average target price of $20.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% are Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Midstates Petroleum Company Inc. -14.75% -20% -2.75% 0.45% -33.33% 17.71%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has weaker performance than Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Midstates Petroleum Company Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Midstates Petroleum Company, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. The companyÂ’s operations are primarily focused on exploration and production activities in the Mississippian Lime and Anadarko Basin. As of December 31, 2016, its Mississippian Lime assets consisted of approximately 103,093 net acres in the Mississippian Lime trend in Woods and Alfalfa counties of Oklahoma, as well as approximately 12,894 net acres in Lincoln County, Oklahoma; and Anadarko Basin assets consisted of approximately 104,925 net acres in the Anadarko Basin located in Texas and western Oklahoma. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.