Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) compete against each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.00 N/A 1.09 12.86 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 4 0.28 N/A -1.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marathon Oil Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.00% -17.6% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.25 beta means Marathon Oil Corporation’s volatility is 125.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has a 2.59 beta which is 159.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Lonestar Resources US Inc. is 0.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.4. Marathon Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Marathon Oil Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 48.78% upside potential and an average target price of $20.13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Lonestar Resources US Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 58.2% respectively. 0.2% are Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Lonestar Resources US Inc. has 2.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Lonestar Resources US Inc. 0.81% 3.77% -32.43% -48.87% -73.39% -32.05%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has stronger performance than Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Lonestar Resources US Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Lonestar Resources US Inc., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. It also owns 28,655 net undeveloped acres in the Poplar West area of the Bakken Three Forks formation located in Roosevelt County, Montana. Lonestar Resources US Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.