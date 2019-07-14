Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Laredo Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:LPI) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.06 N/A 1.09 14.10 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 3 0.69 N/A 0.99 3.52

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Marathon Oil Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc. Laredo Petroleum Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.00% 21.2% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Marathon Oil Corporation has a 2.25 beta, while its volatility is 125.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Laredo Petroleum Inc. has a 1.34 beta which is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

Marathon Oil Corporation’s upside potential is 44.61% at a $20.13 average price target. On the other hand, Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s potential upside is 61.81% and its average price target is $5. The data provided earlier shows that Laredo Petroleum Inc. appears more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Laredo Petroleum Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.1% of Laredo Petroleum Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Laredo Petroleum Inc. 0.87% 11.15% -7.92% -37.68% -64.96% -3.59%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has 7.6% stronger performance while Laredo Petroleum Inc. has -3.59% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Laredo Petroleum Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services. As of December 31, 2016, it had assembled 127,847 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 167,100 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.