Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE). The two are both Independent Oil & Gas companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.00 N/A 1.09 14.10 Genie Energy Ltd. 9 1.11 N/A 0.78 12.99

Table 1 highlights Marathon Oil Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Genie Energy Ltd. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Marathon Oil Corporation. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares have been trading at higher price-to-earnings ratio which means it is currently more expensive than Genie Energy Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Genie Energy Ltd. 0.00% 12.1% 6.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.25 beta indicates that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Genie Energy Ltd.’s 1.51 beta is the reason why it is 51.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation. Its rival Genie Energy Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.7 respectively. Genie Energy Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Genie Energy Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Genie Energy Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 49.45% for Marathon Oil Corporation with average target price of $20.25.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 18.9% of Genie Energy Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.8% of Genie Energy Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Genie Energy Ltd. 7.66% 22.37% 28.59% 46.45% 100% 67.83%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has weaker performance than Genie Energy Ltd.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats Genie Energy Ltd. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States. The company also holds an 85.1% interest in the southern portion of the Golan Heights in Northern Israel; an 88.2% interest in an oil shale exploration project in Central Mongolia; and an 86.1% interest in an oil shale development project in IsraelÂ’s Shfela Basin. Genie Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newark, New Jersey.