Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)’s results

Since Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) are part of the Independent Oil & Gas industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.02 N/A 1.09 14.10 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 4 0.70 N/A 0.28 15.04

Demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation. Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Marathon Oil Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation is currently more affordable than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Marathon Oil Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 1.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.4. The Current Ratio of rival Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. Marathon Oil Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

The consensus target price of Marathon Oil Corporation is $20.25, with potential upside of 48.35%. Competitively the consensus target price of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is $6.5, which is potential 59.51% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. is looking more favorable than Marathon Oil Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 0% respectively. Marathon Oil Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. -2.29% -14.77% 20.96% -49.32% -70.69% -0.47%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has 7.6% stronger performance while Extraction Oil & Gas Inc. has -0.47% weaker performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 12 factors Marathon Oil Corporation beats Extraction Oil & Gas Inc.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc., an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountains regions, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 109,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of DJ Basin; held approximately 113,700 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 238.1 MMBoe; and had 1,014 gross producing wells. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. is a subsidiary of PRE Resources, LLC.