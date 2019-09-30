Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 12 0.36 801.51M 1.09 12.86 Devon Energy Corporation 24 0.83 401.32M 1.16 23.28

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Marathon Oil Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation. Devon Energy Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Marathon Oil Corporation. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Devon Energy Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Marathon Oil Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 6,417,213,771.02% 7.5% 4.2% Devon Energy Corporation 1,684,095,677.72% 34.5% 13.5%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 2.25 shows that Marathon Oil Corporation is 125.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Devon Energy Corporation’s 2.26 beta is the reason why it is 126.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Marathon Oil Corporation are 1.5 and 1.4. Competitively, Devon Energy Corporation has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Marathon Oil Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Devon Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Marathon Oil Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 3 3 2.50 Devon Energy Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

The consensus price target of Marathon Oil Corporation is $18.17, with potential upside of 48.08%. On the other hand, Devon Energy Corporation’s potential upside is 33.00% and its consensus price target is $32. The data provided earlier shows that Marathon Oil Corporation appears more favorable than Devon Energy Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Devon Energy Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.8% and 88.1% respectively. About 0.2% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation 0.72% -1.26% -14.88% -12.17% -33.35% -1.88% Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation has -1.88% weaker performance while Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats Marathon Oil Corporation on 11 of the 15 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.