Reviewing Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO)’s and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)’s results

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) and Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) compete with each other in the Independent Oil & Gas sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marathon Oil Corporation 16 2.03 N/A 1.09 14.10 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 3 0.00 N/A -0.39 0.00

Demonstrates Marathon Oil Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Marathon Oil Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marathon Oil Corporation 0.00% 7.5% 4.2% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Marathon Oil Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Marathon Oil Corporation 0 2 6 2.75 Crescent Point Energy Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

$20.13 is Marathon Oil Corporation’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 46.40%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Marathon Oil Corporation and Crescent Point Energy Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 85.2% and 42.42% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Marathon Oil Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, Crescent Point Energy Corp. has 0.68% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Marathon Oil Corporation -0.84% -11.22% -0.77% -13.51% -27.96% 7.6% Crescent Point Energy Corp. 6.99% -5.46% 44.2% -6.57% -52.84% 31.79%

For the past year Marathon Oil Corporation was less bullish than Crescent Point Energy Corp.

Summary

Marathon Oil Corporation beats Crescent Point Energy Corp. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company. It operates through three segments: North America E&P, International E&P, and Oil Sands Mining. The North America E&P segment develops, explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas in North America. The International E&P segment explores for, produces, and markets crude oil and condensate, NGLs, and natural gas in Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Libya, and the United Kingdom; and produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol in Equatorial Guinea. The Oil Sands Mining segment mines, extracts, and transports bitumen from oil sands deposits in Alberta, Canada; and upgrades the bitumen to produce and market synthetic crude oil and vacuum gas oil. As of December 31, 2016, it had rights to participate in developed and undeveloped surface mineable leases totaling approximately 31,000 net acres. The company was formerly known as USX Corporation and changed its name to Marathon Oil Corporation in July 2001. Marathon Oil Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. acquires, explores, develops, and produces light and medium oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Utah. Crescent Point Energy Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.