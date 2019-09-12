Reviewing Manulife Financial Corporation (MFC)’s and Its Competitors results

We are contrasting Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) and its competitors on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They are Life Insurance companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.7% of Manulife Financial Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.09% of all Life Insurance’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Manulife Financial Corporation has 0.01% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 7.92% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Manulife Financial Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manulife Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.00% 0.70% Industry Average 8.60% 32.00% 0.89%

Valuation and Earnings

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Manulife Financial Corporation N/A 18 9.22 Industry Average 1.18B 13.73B 14.59

Manulife Financial Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Manulife Financial Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manulife Financial Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.83 1.00 2.00

The competitors have a potential upside of 52.97%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Manulife Financial Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manulife Financial Corporation -2.95% -1.42% -1.26% 13.14% -1.36% 27.41% Industry Average 2.66% 8.46% 5.67% 10.45% 19.06% 19.59%

For the past year Manulife Financial Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its rivals.

Volatility & Risk

Manulife Financial Corporation is 38.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.38. In other hand, Manulife Financial Corporation’s competitors have beta of 1.14 which is 13.95% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Manulife Financial Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 5 factors Manulife Financial Corporation’s rivals beat Manulife Financial Corporation.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, and the United States. It offers various individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing. The company also provides pension contracts and mutual fund products and services; various retirement products to group benefit plans; and annuities, single premium, and banking products, such as deposit and credit products to Canadian customers, as well as non-guaranteed, partially guaranteed, and fully guaranteed investment options through general and separate account products. It distributes wealth and asset management products through insurance agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, financial planners, pension plan sponsors, pension plan consultants, and banks. In addition, the company is involved in the asset management business; property and casualty reinsurance business; and run-off reinsurance operations, including variable annuities, and accident and health. Further, it manages timberland and agricultural portfolios; and insurance agency, investment counseling, portfolio and mutual fund management, mutual fund dealer, life and financial reinsurance, and mutual funds marketing businesses, as well as investment management, advisory, and dealer activities. Additionally, the company holds and manages oil and gas properties; holds oil and gas royalties, and foreign bonds and equities; and develops and operates hydro-electric power projects. Manulife Financial Corporation was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.