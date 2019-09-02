Reviewing ManTech International Corporation (MANT)’s and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP). The two are both Security Software & Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManTech International Corporation 62 1.83 N/A 2.08 33.04 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 117 8.42 N/A 5.12 21.86

Demonstrates ManTech International Corporation and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than ManTech International Corporation. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ManTech International Corporation is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of ManTech International Corporation and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManTech International Corporation 0.00% 6% 4.5% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 21.7% 14%

Volatility & Risk

ManTech International Corporation has a 0.93 beta, while its volatility is 7.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 0.78 beta which is 22.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for ManTech International Corporation and Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManTech International Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. 0 4 1 2.20

ManTech International Corporation’s consensus target price is $65, while its potential downside is -7.51%. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $129.4 consensus target price and a 20.15% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. appears more favorable than ManTech International Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 98.1% of ManTech International Corporation shares and 77.1% of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. shares. ManTech International Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has 24.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManTech International Corporation 0.7% 5.85% 10.61% 24.78% 19.08% 31.52% Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. -1.15% -4.95% -5.65% 0.92% -1.4% 9.06%

For the past year ManTech International Corporation has stronger performance than Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Summary

On 9 of the 12 factors Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. beats ManTech International Corporation.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber security solutions and services. The company also designs, develops, integrates, operates, and sustains software applications and systems across defense, intelligence, and federal civilian customers; and provides hardware and software to support the technology infrastructure for specific applications, including IT service management, help desk, data center consolidation, enterprise architecture, mobile computing and device management, network operations and infrastructure, virtualization/cloud computing, network and database administration, enterprise systems development and management, and infrastructure as a service. In addition, it offers professional and technical solutions, as well as support services to national, defense and related intelligence agencies and other classified customers; command-and-control infrastructure, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms and sensors, and data services; and vulnerability assessment, insider threat protection, exposure analysis, secrecy architecture design, lifecycle acquisition program security, foreign disclosure, system security engineering, security awareness and training, comprehensive security support services, and technical certification and accreditation services. Further, the company provides systems engineering services consisting of requirement analysis, development, and management; systems development and integration; enterprise architecture and concept of operations; and systems engineering and technical assistance, as well as supply chain management and logistics services. Additionally, it offers test and evaluation services to a range of defense, intelligence, homeland security, and space customers; training services; and management consulting services. ManTech International Corporation was founded in 1968 and is based in Fairfax, Virginia.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. provides hardware and software products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides security gateways to protect the networks and prevent the threats of enterprises, data centers, and small and large branch offices; security gateway appliances, including platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and security management software, which offers security management through a single console that streamlines security operations and provides visibility into policy administration and threat analysis. The company also offers vSEC product line and advanced threat prevention technologies, which enables customers to build a secure infrastructure today and protect future deployments across private and public cloud solutions; and mobile security solutions that protects devices from threats on the device (OS), in apps, and in the network, as well as delivers a threat catch rate for iOS and Android. In addition, it provides threat protection solutions, such as SandBlast Agent and SandBlast Cloud, cloud and endpoint options, and ThreatCloud infrastructure solutions. Further, the company offers technical services, including technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services. It sells its products and services to enterprises, service providers, small and medium sized businesses, and consumers through a network of channel partners, such as distributors, resellers, original equipment manufacturers, system integrators, and telcos and managed service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.