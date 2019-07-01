Reviewing ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)’s and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The two are both Staffing & Outsourcing Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 83 0.27 N/A 8.01 11.50 Robert Half International Inc. 61 1.15 N/A 3.74 15.00

Demonstrates ManpowerGroup Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Robert Half International Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ManpowerGroup Inc. The company that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 22.4% 7% Robert Half International Inc. 0.00% 41% 22.2%

Risk & Volatility

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s 1.54 beta indicates that its volatility is 54.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Robert Half International Inc.’s 29.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.29 beta.

Liquidity

1.4 and 1.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ManpowerGroup Inc. Its rival Robert Half International Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Robert Half International Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown ManpowerGroup Inc. and Robert Half International Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Robert Half International Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

The upside potential is 13.29% for ManpowerGroup Inc. with consensus target price of $110. On the other hand, Robert Half International Inc.’s potential upside is 8.71% and its consensus target price is $62. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, ManpowerGroup Inc. is looking more favorable than Robert Half International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ManpowerGroup Inc. and Robert Half International Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.6% and 97.3%. Insiders owned 0.2% of ManpowerGroup Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.5% of Robert Half International Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. -0.47% 7.07% 9.93% 15.59% -3.35% 42.01% Robert Half International Inc. -4.32% -16.38% -15.48% -10.85% -10.87% -2.06%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. had bullish trend while Robert Half International Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats Robert Half International Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support. The company also offers temporary and full-time employees in attorney, paralegal, legal administrative, and legal secretarial positions; senior level project professionals in the accounting and finance fields for financial systems conversions, expansion into new markets, business process reengineering, business systems performance enhancement, and post-merger financial consolidation. In addition, it is involved in serving professionals in the areas of interactive media, design, marketing, advertising, and public relations; and placing project consultants in various positions, such as creative directors, graphics designers, Web content developers, Web designers, media buyers, brand managers, and public relations specialists. Further, the company provides business and technology risk consulting, and internal audit services. It markets its staffing services to clients, as well as to employment candidates. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.