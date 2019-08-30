Reviewing ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)’s and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s results

As Staffing & Outsourcing Services businesses, ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ManpowerGroup Inc. 88 0.23 N/A 7.94 11.50 RCM Technologies Inc. 4 0.22 N/A 0.30 10.89

Table 1 highlights ManpowerGroup Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. RCM Technologies Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than ManpowerGroup Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. ManpowerGroup Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) and RCM Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.00% 20.8% 6.4% RCM Technologies Inc. 0.00% 11.9% 3.9%

Volatility and Risk

ManpowerGroup Inc. is 54.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.54. RCM Technologies Inc.’s 2.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.02 beta.

Liquidity

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. On the competitive side is, RCM Technologies Inc. which has a 3 Current Ratio and a 3 Quick Ratio. RCM Technologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ManpowerGroup Inc.

Analyst Ratings

ManpowerGroup Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ManpowerGroup Inc. 1 2 2 2.40 RCM Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ManpowerGroup Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.85% and an $99.6 consensus price target. On the other hand, RCM Technologies Inc.’s potential upside is 79.10% and its consensus price target is $6. The data provided earlier shows that RCM Technologies Inc. appears more favorable than ManpowerGroup Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

ManpowerGroup Inc. and RCM Technologies Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 95.7% and 50%. 0.1% are ManpowerGroup Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.7% of RCM Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ManpowerGroup Inc. 0.04% -5.92% -4.06% 20.17% -1.57% 40.97% RCM Technologies Inc. -1.2% -8.59% -15.41% -15.06% -33.47% 6.45%

For the past year ManpowerGroup Inc. was more bullish than RCM Technologies Inc.

Summary

ManpowerGroup Inc. beats on 10 of the 12 factors RCM Technologies Inc.

ManpowerGroup Inc. provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The companyÂ’s recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions. It also offers various assessment services; career management; training and development services; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives. In addition, the company provides workforce consulting services; professional resourcing and project-based solutions in information technology, engineering, and finance fields; contingent staffing and permanent recruitment services; solutions in the areas of organizational efficiency, individual development, and career management; and talent based outsourcing services, TAPFIN managed services, and recruitment process outsourcing services, as well as Proservia services in the areas of digital services market and IT infrastructure sector. It operates through a network of approximately 2,800 offices in 80 countries and territories. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

RCM Technologies, Inc. provides business and technology solutions to the commercial and government sectors in the United States, Canada, and the Puerto Rico. The company operates through three segments: Engineering, Information Technology, and Specialty Health Care Services. The Engineering segment provides engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, reliability centered maintenance, component and equipment testing, and risk management engineering. The Information Technology segment offers enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other vertical market specific solutions. The Specialty Health Care Services segment provides long-term and short-term staffing, executive search, and placement services in the fields of rehabilitation, including physical therapists, occupational therapists, and speech language pathologists; nursing; managed care; allied health care; health care management; medical office support; and non-medical caregivers or companions. This segment also offers in-patient, outpatient, sub-acute and acute care, multilingual speech pathology, rehabilitation, and geriatric, pediatric, and adult day care services to hospitals, long-term care facilities, schools, sports medicine facilities, and private practices. The company also serves aerospace/defense, energy, financial services, life sciences, manufacturing and distribution, and technology industries; and the public sector. RCM Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is based in Pennsauken, New Jersey.