Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.64
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-20.25
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-150.3%
|-87%
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 131.66%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 47.8% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-4.88%
|-24.44%
|-42.79%
|-29.17%
|-18.72%
|-14.51%
For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
