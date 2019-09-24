Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.64 N/A -0.41 0.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -20.25 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -150.3% -87%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.6 Quick Ratio. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 131.66%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 47.8% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.88% -24.44% -42.79% -29.17% -18.72% -14.51%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.