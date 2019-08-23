Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)’s results

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.98 N/A -0.41 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.03 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -28.4% -27.5%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 27.7 Current Ratio and a 27.7 Quick Ratio. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $3.33 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 34.9%. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Competitively, held 10.2% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 19.18% -0.16% 24.9% 1.92% -30.45% 50.18%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.