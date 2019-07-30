Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s results

Since MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.94 N/A -0.58 0.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -3.21 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 1.1 and 1. Competitively, Urovant Sciences Ltd. has 11 and 11 for Current and Quick Ratio. Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Urovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 202.73% for MannKind Corporation with consensus target price of $3.33. Urovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $26 consensus target price and a 200.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares and 22.8% of Urovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 74.87% of Urovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Urovant Sciences Ltd. -19.35% -29.22% -26.1% -12.86% 0% 1.82%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was more bullish than Urovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Urovant Sciences Ltd.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. The company was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Urovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.