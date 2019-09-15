Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Synlogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.52 N/A -0.41 0.00 Synlogic Inc. 7 31.00 N/A -2.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows MannKind Corporation and Synlogic Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Synlogic Inc. 0.00% -38.9% -33.6%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Synlogic Inc. on the other hand, has 2.36 beta which makes it 136.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Synlogic Inc. has 11.5 and 11.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Synlogic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Synlogic Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Synlogic Inc. 1 0 0 1.00

The upside potential is 118.98% for MannKind Corporation with consensus target price of $3. Competitively the consensus target price of Synlogic Inc. is $2, which is potential -22.78% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Synlogic Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Synlogic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 82.8% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 25.2% of Synlogic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Synlogic Inc. -9.95% -40.13% -35.81% -25.4% -39.74% -19.97%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Synlogic Inc. has -19.97% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Synlogic Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Synlogic, Inc. develops synthetic biotic medicines for the treatment of patients with urea cycle disorder and phenylketonuria. The company is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.