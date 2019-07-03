Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.44 N/A -0.58 0.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 3 14.71 N/A -1.93 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -88.5% -38.7%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.49 and it happens to be 149.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is 157.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 2.57 beta.

Liquidity

1.1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.9 and 2.9 respectively. Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 182.20% for MannKind Corporation with consensus target price of $3.33. Competitively the consensus target price of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. is $26, which is potential 944.18% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares and 26.3% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 29.37% of Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. 8.64% -4.18% 65.25% 6.27% -48% 62.5%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Sorrento Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Sorrento Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, primarily engages in the discovery and development of therapies focused on oncology and the treatment of chronic cancer pain worldwide. It develops therapeutic products for the treatment of auto-immune, inflammatory, neurodegenerative, and infectious diseases. The company offers resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for the treatment of intractable pain at end-stage disease. Its preclinical human therapeutic antibodies include antibody drug conjugates, bispecific approaches, and T-Cell Receptor, as well as Chimeric Antigen Receptor-T Cell (CAR-T) for adoptive cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. It is also involved in the development of T-007, an anti-CD38 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for additional potential indications, such as amyloidosis and graft-versus-host disease; and T-009, an anti-CD123 CAR-T cellular therapy for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products using its human immuno-oncology anti-PD-1 mAb STI-A1110. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.