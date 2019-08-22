Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.98 N/A -0.41 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MannKind Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 200.00% at a $3.33 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has 2.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Rubius Therapeutics Inc. has -17.29% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Rubius Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.