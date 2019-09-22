Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)’s results

We will be comparing the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 202.81 N/A -3.81 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MannKind Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 0.97 which is 3.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and has 8.1 Quick Ratio. Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3, with potential upside of 127.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.34% of Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Revance Therapeutics Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Revance Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.