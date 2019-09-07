Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Quanterix Corporation (NASDAQ:QTRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Quanterix Corporation 27 13.21 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of MannKind Corporation and Quanterix Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Quanterix Corporation 0.00% -76.6% -47.9%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Quanterix Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 2.6 respectively. Quanterix Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Quanterix Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Quanterix Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3, while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Quanterix Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 72.3% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 5.4% of Quanterix Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Quanterix Corporation -5.61% -12.44% 39.24% 49.73% 109.04% 69.2%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Quanterix Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It develops Simoa HD-1 Analyzer, a sensitive protein detection platform, which analyzes approximately six biomarkers per test; and SR-X system that supports the detection capability of approximately six biomarkers per test. The company's products also comprise kits, such as beads, capture and detector reagents, enzyme reagents, and enzyme substrates to run tests; and consumables, such as proprietary Simoa disks, cuvettes, and disposable tips. In addition, it offers contract research services, including sample testing, assay development, and custom development services. Quanterix Corporation primarily operates in the areas of neurology, oncology, cardiology, infectious diseases, and inflammation. The company was formerly known as Digital Genomics, Inc. and changed its name to Quanterix Corporation in August 2007. Quanterix Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.