Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 24 1.22 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 2.29. Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 1.69 beta is the reason why it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.5 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$3.33 is MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 182.20%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 99.8% respectively. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Puma Biotechnology Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.