Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Oragenics Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.28 N/A -0.41 0.00 Oragenics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Oragenics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Oragenics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Oragenics Inc. 0.00% -119.1% -67.6%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Oragenics Inc. has a 1.52 beta which is 52.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Oragenics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.2 and its Quick Ratio is 14.2. Oragenics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Oragenics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Oragenics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 143.90%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Oragenics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 23.9%. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Comparatively, Oragenics Inc. has 1.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Oragenics Inc. -2.21% -8.18% -12.58% -51.08% -24.98% -47.59%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Oragenics Inc. has -47.59% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Oragenics Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Oragenics, Inc. focuses on developing antibiotics against infectious diseases and treatments for oral mucositis. It is developing OG716, an antibiotic product candidate, which is in nonclinical testing for healthcare-associated infections, as well as other homolog antibiotic product candidates. The company is also developing AG013, which is in initiation of Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of oral mucositis in cancer patients. Its products also comprise LPT3-04, a naturally occurring dietary substance for weight loss; and SMaRT Replacement Therapy, a topical treatment applied to the teeth to protect against tooth decay. Oragenics, Inc. has license agreement with Intrexon Corporation to use its technology to develop lantibiotics; and Intrexon Corporation and its wholly owned subsidiary, Actobiotics NV to use their intellectual property to develop AG013. It also has license agreement with LPThera LLC to develop LPT3-04 weight-loss product candidate; and Texas A&M University System for access to new homologs of the lantibiotic Mutacin 1140 (MU1140) and other lantibiotics, as well as holds licenses from the University of Florida Research Foundation, Inc. for MU1140 product candidates. The company was formerly known as Oragen, Inc. Oragenics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.