Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.62 N/A -0.58 0.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 2.10 N/A -0.39 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.7% -39.6%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation has a 2.49 beta, while its volatility is 149.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.69 which is 69.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2.2 and 2.2 respectively. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 223.30%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 25.87% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. -39.47% -51.4% -66.31% -53.69% -82.95% -32.7%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets anti-infective products for the eye care market in the United States. Its commercial products include the Neutrox family of products, Avenova for the eye care market; Aganocide compounds patented synthetic molecules with a range of spectrum of uses against bacteria, viruses, and fungi; Auriclosene Irrigation Solution for urology; CelleRx for the dermatology market; intelli-Case, a device for soft and rigid gas permeable contact lenses; and NeutroPhase for wound care. The company has collaboration and license agreement with Virbac to develop its Auriclosene compounds for veterinary markets. The company was formerly known as NovaCal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2007. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Emeryville, California.