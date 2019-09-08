Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.11 N/A -0.41 0.00 Nektar Therapeutics 32 25.32 N/A 3.52 8.08

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Nektar Therapeutics 0.00% 37.6% 29.7%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Nektar Therapeutics’s 2.63 beta is the reason why it is 163.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nektar Therapeutics are 14.9 and 14.8 respectively. Nektar Therapeutics therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Nektar Therapeutics 0 1 1 2.50

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 143.90% and an $3 average target price. Competitively the average target price of Nektar Therapeutics is $31, which is potential 82.25% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than Nektar Therapeutics as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Nektar Therapeutics has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 94.8%. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, Nektar Therapeutics has 0.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Nektar Therapeutics -11.39% -20.57% -10.05% -33.97% -44.23% -13.42%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Nektar Therapeutics has -13.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Nektar Therapeutics beats MannKind Corporation on 7 of the 10 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Nektar Therapeutics develops drug candidates based on its PEGylation and polymer conjugate technology platforms in the United States. Its product pipeline includes drug candidates in therapeutic areas comprising cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain. The company offers MOVANTIK, an oral peripherally-acting opioid antagonist for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain; MOVENTIG for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients who have an inadequate response to laxatives; and ADYNOVATE for use in treating Hemophilia A. Its drug candidates in clinical development stage comprises BAY41-6551, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat gram-negative pneumonias; NKTR-214 that is in Phase 1/2 stage to treat cancer; NKTR-181 that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating chronic pain; and NKTR-358 to treat autoimmune diseases. The companyÂ’s drug candidates in clinical development stage also include ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for metastatic breast cancer, as well as completed Phase II clinical trial stage for refractory ovarian cancer and second-line metastatic colorectal cancer; and in combination with 5-fluorouracil/leucovorin to treat refractory solid tumor cancers, which has completed Phase I clinical trial. In addition, it holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Ophthotech Corporation for Fovista; and UCB Pharma for dapirolizumab pegol. Further, the company holds license, manufacturing, and supply agreements with Amgen Inc.; Allergan, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Pfizer, Inc.; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Roche). It has a research collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited to explore the anti-cancer activity of NKTR-214; and a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to develop and commercialize NKTR-358. Nektar Therapeutics was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.