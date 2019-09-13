Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 22 271.82 N/A -3.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates MannKind Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s Current Ratio is 7 and its Quick Ratio is 7. MeiraGTx Holdings plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of MannKind Corporation is $3, with potential upside of 109.79%. Competitively MeiraGTx Holdings plc has an average price target of $40, with potential upside of 103.67%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that MannKind Corporation seems more appealing than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and MeiraGTx Holdings plc are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 36.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Competitively, 19.39% are MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.