Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and ImmuCell Corporation (NASDAQ:ICCC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.15 167.29M -0.41 0.00 ImmuCell Corporation 6 0.00 5.17M -0.35 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,790,289,341.36% 0% 0% ImmuCell Corporation 92,818,671.45% -8% -5.6%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, ImmuCell Corporation is 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor ImmuCell Corporation’s Current Ratio is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is 6.3. ImmuCell Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 ImmuCell Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 136.91% at a $3 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and ImmuCell Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 23.1%. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of ImmuCell Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% ImmuCell Corporation -3.53% -7.53% -1.79% -15.8% -12.24% -14.57%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while ImmuCell Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors MannKind Corporation beats ImmuCell Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

ImmuCell Corporation develops, acquires, manufactures, and sells products that enhance animal health and productivity of cows for the dairy and beef industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for calves; Wipe Out Dairy Wipes, which consist of towelettes that are pre-moistened with a Nisin-based formulation to prepare the teat area of a cow in advance of milking; and California Mastitis Test that could be used for bulk tank and individual cow sample monitoring, as well as to determine which quarter of the udder is mastitic. It is also involved in the development of Mast Out, a Nisin-based treatment of subclinical mastitis in lactating dairy cows; and treatments that prevent E. coli K99 and bovine coronavirus, as well as calf scours caused by enteric pathogens. In addition, the company sells various product applications of its First Defense Technology, including a whey protein concentrate for the nutritional and feed supplement markets. ImmuCell Corporation sells its products to distributors and bovine veterinarians, as well as directly to producers. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Portland, Maine.