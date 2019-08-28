Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|3.80
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.69
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility and Risk
MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $3 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,396.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst view.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
