Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.80 N/A -0.41 0.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -0.19 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Heat Biologics Inc. has beta of 1.83 which is 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 0.9 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 and has 5.7 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Heat Biologics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 183.02% at a $3 consensus price target. Meanwhile, Heat Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $8, while its potential upside is 1,396.45%. The data provided earlier shows that Heat Biologics Inc. appears more favorable than MannKind Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.