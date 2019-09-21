Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 79.15 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 127.27% upside potential and an average price target of $3.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 55.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.