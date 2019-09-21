Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.73
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|79.15
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 11.8 and 11.8 respectively. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation has a 127.27% upside potential and an average price target of $3.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
MannKind Corporation and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 55.5%. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats MannKind Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
