Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.30 N/A -0.41 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Forty Seven Inc. which has a 8.1 Current Ratio and a 8.1 Quick Ratio. Forty Seven Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Forty Seven Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 182.20%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 54.7% respectively. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Forty Seven Inc. has -43.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Forty Seven Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.