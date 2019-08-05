Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.03 N/A -0.41 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 2 3.09 N/A -1.21 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.29 shows that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Fortress Biotech Inc.’s 143.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 2.43 beta.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Fortress Biotech Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.8 respectively. Fortress Biotech Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

MannKind Corporation and Fortress Biotech Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 197.32%. Fortress Biotech Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 746.15% potential upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Fortress Biotech Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 14% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Comparatively, Fortress Biotech Inc. has 13.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.24% -11.61% -12.74% -7.43% -37.44% 59.3%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Fortress Biotech, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in dermatology product sales, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology businesses in the United States. The company offers CNDO-109, a lysate that activates donor natural killer cells to treat cancer-related and other conditions; tramadol HCl, an intravenous formulation for moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain; CAEL-101 for AL amyloidosis; and CEVA101, which is in Phase II clinical study for severe traumatic brain injury in pediatric patients and adults. It also provides novel, non-chemotherapy, and immune-enhanced combination treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers; Uracil Topical Cream that is in Phase II to treat and prevent hand-foot syndrome; candidate CUTX-101, a copper histidinate injection for Menkes disease and related copper transport disorders; and novel agents for rare, neglected, or orphan disorders. In addition, the company is developing novel immunotherapies for the prevention and treatment of cancer and infectious disease; Targadox for severe acne; Luxamend, a wound cream; Ceracade, a skin emulsion; Chimeric Antigen Receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and brain cancer; and MB-101, which is in Phase I clinical trial for glioblastoma. Further, it offers full service retail brokerage and wealth management services to high net worth individual and institutional clients; investment banking, merger and acquisition, and advisory services to micro, small, and mid-cap high growth companies; trades in securities, such as making markets in micro and small-cap NASDAQ, and other exchange listed stocks; liquidity services in the United States Treasury marketplace; and tax preparation, fixed insurance sales, and licensed mortgage brokerage services. The company was formerly known as Coronado Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Fortress Biotech, Inc. in April 2015. Fortress Biotech, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.