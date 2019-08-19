Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 18 149.24 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.3% -39.2%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Fate Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

The upside potential is 205.50% for MannKind Corporation with consensus price target of $3.33. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 10.93% and its consensus price target is $20.6. Based on the results given earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Fate Therapeutics Inc. -0.23% 3.72% 35.11% 49.39% 152% 71.86%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.