Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Fate Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.89
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|18
|149.24
|N/A
|-1.23
|0.00
Table 1 highlights MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-54.3%
|-39.2%
Volatility & Risk
MannKind Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s beta is 1.62 which is 62.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Fate Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 while its Quick Ratio is 6.4. Fate Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Fate Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
The upside potential is 205.50% for MannKind Corporation with consensus price target of $3.33. On the other hand, Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 10.93% and its consensus price target is $20.6. Based on the results given earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Fate Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 98.8% of Fate Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.9% of Fate Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Fate Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.23%
|3.72%
|35.11%
|49.39%
|152%
|71.86%
For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Fate Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 5 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation beats Fate Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its immuno-oncology product candidates include FATE-NK100, a natural killer (NK) cell cancer immunotherapy that consists of adaptive memory NK cells; engineered hnCD16 induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC)-derived natural killer cell therapy candidates for hematologic/solid tumors; and engineered chimeric antigen receptor iPSC-derived T cell therapy product candidates for hematologic/solid tumors. The companyÂ’s immuno-regulation product candidates comprise ProTmune, an investigational programmed cellular immunotherapy for use as a next-generation allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation cell graft; and ToleraCyte for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; engineered iPSC-derived CD34+ cell therapy for immune disorders. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center to develop off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapies; and strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to identify small molecule modulators that enhance the function of T cells. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.