Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)’s results

We are comparing MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -4.65 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. MannKind Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3.33, with potential upside of 208.33%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.