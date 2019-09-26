Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Coherus BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.66 N/A -0.41 0.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 18 12.07 N/A -2.66 0.00

In table 1 we can see MannKind Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -120.3%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation’s current beta is 2.29 and it happens to be 129.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s 3.05 beta is the reason why it is 205.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 3.8 and 3.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Coherus BioSciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

MannKind Corporation and Coherus BioSciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Coherus BioSciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

MannKind Corporation has a 130.77% upside potential and an average target price of $3. Competitively the consensus target price of Coherus BioSciences Inc. is $33.67, which is potential 61.41% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 97.45% of Coherus BioSciences Inc. shares. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, Coherus BioSciences Inc. has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Coherus BioSciences Inc. -5.51% -25.31% 5.45% 28.69% -6.56% 85.86%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Coherus BioSciences Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Coherus BioSciences Inc. beats MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc., a late-stage clinical biologics platform company, focuses on developing and commercializing biosimilar products worldwide. The companyÂ’s product candidates include CHS-1701, a pegfilgrastim biosimilar candidate, which is used for the treatment of febrile neutropenia; CHS-0214, an etanercept biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of ankylosing spondylitis, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriasis; and CHS-5217, a bevacizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer, nonÂ–small cell lung cancer, metastatic kidney cancer, advanced cervical cancer, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, and recurrent glioblastoma. Its product candidates also comprise CHS-1420, an adalimumab biosimilar candidate, which is in various phases of clinical trials to treat ankylosing spondylitis, BehÃ§et's Disease, CrohnÂ’s Disease, juvenile idiopathic arthritis, psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and ulcerative colitis; and CHS-3351, a ranibizumab biosimilar candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of neovascular (wet) age-related macular, degeneration, macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, diabetic macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. has license agreement with Daiichi Sankyo Company, Limited; Baxalta Incorporated, Baxalta US Inc., and Baxalta GmbH; Genentech, Inc.; and Selexis SA. The company was formerly known as BioGenerics, Inc. and changed its name to Coherus Biosciences, Inc. in April 2012. Coherus Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.