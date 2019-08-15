Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.76 N/A -0.41 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -32.7%

Risk and Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 214.15% and an $3.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 152.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Cassava Sciences Inc. -2.88% 8% 23.85% 17.39% -39.19% 58.82%

For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Cassava Sciences Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.