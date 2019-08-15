Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|4.76
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-32.7%
Risk and Volatility
MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Cassava Sciences Inc. has beta of 1.65 which is 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 0.8 while its Current Ratio is 0.9. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.4 while its Quick Ratio is 21.4. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Cassava Sciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 214.15% and an $3.33 average price target. Meanwhile, Cassava Sciences Inc.’s average price target is $3, while its potential upside is 152.10%. The information presented earlier suggests that MannKind Corporation looks more robust than Cassava Sciences Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 37.8% of Cassava Sciences Inc. shares. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Cassava Sciences Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-0.88%
|0%
|-23.81%
|-8.94%
|-23.81%
|5.66%
|Cassava Sciences Inc.
|-2.88%
|8%
|23.85%
|17.39%
|-39.19%
|58.82%
For the past year MannKind Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Cassava Sciences Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Cassava Sciences Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
