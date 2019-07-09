Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.25 N/A -0.58 0.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.33 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -53.2% -48.5%

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 192.11%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. -8.91% 5.4% 4.27% 82.03% 13.05% 178.24%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.