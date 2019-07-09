Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI)’s results

This is a contrast between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) based on their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.25
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.33
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-53.2%
|-48.5%
Liquidity
MannKind Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and has 5.6 Quick Ratio. BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation’s consensus target price is $3.33, while its potential upside is 192.11%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.9% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
|BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
|-8.91%
|5.4%
|4.27%
|82.03%
|13.05%
|178.24%
For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers. It is also developing BXCL502, a novel approach to the treatment of symptoms resulting from neurological disorders; and BXCL702, an immuno-oncology agent for hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Branford, Connecticut. BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioXcel Corporation.
