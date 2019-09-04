Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and BioPharmX Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:BPMX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.94 N/A -0.41 0.00 BioPharmX Corporation 1 103.90 N/A -2.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of MannKind Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% BioPharmX Corporation 0.00% -870.1% -334.1%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 2.29. BioPharmX Corporation’s 0.07 beta is the reason why it is 93.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given MannKind Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 BioPharmX Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has an average target price of $3, and a 165.49% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both MannKind Corporation and BioPharmX Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 27.4% and 16.1% respectively. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 1.64% are BioPharmX Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% BioPharmX Corporation -4.63% -27.88% -66.62% -83.71% -91.86% -84.41%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while BioPharmX Corporation has -84.41% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats BioPharmX Corporation on 6 of the 8 factors.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

BioPharmX Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel prescription and over-the-counter (OTC) products that address dermatology and womenÂ’s health markets. The company offers VI2OLET, an OTC molecular iodine dietary supplement that addresses cyclic breast discomfort and for the alleviation of symptoms of fibrocystic breast condition (FBC). Its clinical-stage product candidates include BPX03, a molecular iodine tablet, which is in pre-Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of periodic breast pain associated with FBC and cyclic mastalgia; and BPX01, a topical antibiotic gel that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The company is also developing BPX02, an injectable product for aesthetic dermatology applications. It serves pharmaceutical companies; physicianÂ’s practices, including obstetricians and gynecologists, dermatologists, and general practitioners; and retail customers through retail sales channels and/or pharmacy outlets. The company has collaboration and licensing agreement with Iogen LLC to develop molecular iodine formulations; and collaboration and supply agreement with NuTech Medical, Inc. to develop products in the field of dermatology. BioPharmX Corporation is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.