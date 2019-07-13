Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 5.02 N/A -0.58 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 2 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has a 205.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.33.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Benitec Biopharma Limited 1.55% -1.47% 15.88% -19.59% -24.73% 31.33%

For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.