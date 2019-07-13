Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|MannKind Corporation
|1
|5.02
|N/A
|-0.58
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|MannKind Corporation
|0.00%
|53.1%
|-155.3%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for MannKind Corporation and Benitec Biopharma Limited can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|MannKind Corporation
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
MannKind Corporation has a 205.50% upside potential and a consensus target price of $3.33.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 30.5% of MannKind Corporation shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|MannKind Corporation
|-2.94%
|-18.52%
|-8.33%
|-27.87%
|-29.79%
|24.53%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1.55%
|-1.47%
|15.88%
|-19.59%
|-24.73%
|31.33%
For the past year MannKind Corporation was less bullish than Benitec Biopharma Limited.
Summary
MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Benitec Biopharma Limited.
MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
