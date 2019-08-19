Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.89 N/A -0.41 0.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.06 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has MannKind Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -8.6%

Risk & Volatility

MannKind Corporation has a 2.29 beta, while its volatility is 129.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has a -0.02 beta which is 102.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 205.50% and an $3.33 consensus target price. Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $3 consensus target price and a 352.42% potential upside. Based on the data given earlier, Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than MannKind Corporation, analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 54.7%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.5% of Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. -4.54% 0% -2.09% -12.38% -74.04% -23.88%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc. has -23.88% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product candidates are INOpulse, a pulsatile nitric oxide delivery device, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and in Phase II clinical trials to treat pulmonary hypertension associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases and pulmonary hypertension associated with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, New Jersey.