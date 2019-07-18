Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.58 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.51 N/A 0.10 38.57

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 53.1% -155.3% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

MannKind Corporation has a beta of 2.49 and its 149.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s beta is 2.81 which is 181.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of MannKind Corporation is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is 10.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 10.9. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown MannKind Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation has an average price target of $3.33, and a 220.19% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 30.5% and 57.4%. About 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -2.94% -18.52% -8.33% -27.87% -29.79% 24.53% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -10.64% -20.75% 13.17% -43.58% -25.15% 51.81%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has weaker performance than Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors MannKind Corporation.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.