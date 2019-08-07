Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s results

Both MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.85 N/A -0.41 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 68 278.07 N/A -2.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival AnaptysBio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 17 and 17 respectively. AnaptysBio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and AnaptysBio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 208.33% at a $3.33 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of AnaptysBio Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while AnaptysBio Inc. has -15.8% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats AnaptysBio Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.