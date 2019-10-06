Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s results

Since MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 -0.14 167.29M -0.41 0.00 Allakos Inc. 84 0.00 21.71M -1.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 13,540,267,098.34% 0% 0% Allakos Inc. 25,811,437.40% -46.6% -33.6%

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of MannKind Corporation. Its rival Allakos Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 20.5 and 20.5 respectively. Allakos Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for MannKind Corporation and Allakos Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Allakos Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 130.77% for MannKind Corporation with average target price of $3.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

MannKind Corporation and Allakos Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 27.4% and 97.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of MannKind Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Allakos Inc. 4.23% -20.78% -7.77% -10.87% -13.08% -33.48%

For the past year MannKind Corporation had bullish trend while Allakos Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors MannKind Corporation beats Allakos Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Allakos Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis. Allakos Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.