Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)’s results

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 4.73 N/A -0.41 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 2 6.46 N/A -1.23 0.00

Demonstrates MannKind Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.29 beta indicates that MannKind Corporation is 129.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Competitively, Aduro BioTech Inc.’s beta is 1.43 which is 43.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

MannKind Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Aduro BioTech Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to MannKind Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for MannKind Corporation and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

MannKind Corporation’s upside potential is 127.27% at a $3 consensus price target.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 47.8% of Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. MannKind Corporation’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Competitively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year MannKind Corporation has 5.66% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

MannKind Corporation beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aduro BioTech Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.