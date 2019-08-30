Reviewing MannKind Corporation (MNKD)’s and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s results

We are contrasting MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MannKind Corporation 1 3.83 N/A -0.41 0.00 Achaogen Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -4.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of MannKind Corporation and Achaogen Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) and Achaogen Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Achaogen Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown MannKind Corporation and Achaogen Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score MannKind Corporation 0 0 2 3.00 Achaogen Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of MannKind Corporation is $3, with potential upside of 180.37%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.4% of MannKind Corporation shares and 46.66% of Achaogen Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.3% of MannKind Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.69% of Achaogen Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66% Achaogen Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors MannKind Corporation beats Achaogen Inc.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Achaogen, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antibacterials to treat multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae. It is also involved in the research and development of antipseudomonal LpxC inhibitor compounds for the treatment of bacterial infections; and therapeutic antibody discovery program. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. to develop and commercialize an assay to to enable patients to receive safe and efficacious doses of plazomicin; Crystal Biosciences, Inc. to discover monoclonal antibodies against multiple targets; Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for certain patents relating to aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds and related know-how to develop and commercialize certain novel aminoglycoside antibacterial compounds; and Hovione Limited to manufacture the active pharmaceutical ingredient for plazomicin. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in South San Francisco, California.