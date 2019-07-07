Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.19
|N/A
|0.25
|9.03
|TCG BDC Inc.
|15
|4.31
|N/A
|0.63
|23.50
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Manning & Napier Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|0.8%
|0.7%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|0.00%
|6.1%
|3.3%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2.76%
|9.85%
|-0.89%
|12.63%
|-30.31%
|26.7%
|TCG BDC Inc.
|-4.73%
|0.34%
|-1.01%
|-6.61%
|-15.97%
|18.47%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.