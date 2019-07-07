Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD)’s results

Both Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.25 9.03 TCG BDC Inc. 15 4.31 N/A 0.63 23.50

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and TCG BDC Inc. TCG BDC Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manning & Napier Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is presently more affordable than TCG BDC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Manning & Napier Inc. and TCG BDC Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% TCG BDC Inc. 0.00% 6.1% 3.3%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27.7% of TCG BDC Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 9.9% are Manning & Napier Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of TCG BDC Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% TCG BDC Inc. -4.73% 0.34% -1.01% -6.61% -15.97% 18.47%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than TCG BDC Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors TCG BDC Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.