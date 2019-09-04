Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)’s results

As Asset Management companies, Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.19 N/A 0.21 7.52 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 105 4.81 N/A 7.95 14.27

In table 1 we can see Manning & Napier Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Business that presently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Manning & Napier Inc. is presently more affordable than T. Rowe Price Group Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.00% 30.2% 22.9%

Risk & Volatility

Manning & Napier Inc. is 19.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.19. Competitively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s beta is 1.06 which is 6.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Manning & Napier Inc. and T. Rowe Price Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 1 2 0 2.67

On the other hand, T. Rowe Price Group Inc.’s potential downside is -3.62% and its consensus target price is $106.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 71.9% of T. Rowe Price Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.7%. Comparatively, T. Rowe Price Group Inc. has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% T. Rowe Price Group Inc. 0.11% 3.98% 6.9% 27.06% -3.4% 22.82%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while T. Rowe Price Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

T. Rowe Price Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up approach. The firm utilizes in-house and external research to make its investments. It employs socially responsible investing with a focus on environmental, social, and governance issues. It makes investment in late-stage venture capital transactions and usually invests between $3 million and $5 million. The firm was previously known as T. Rowe Group, Inc. and T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. was founded in 1937 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland, with additional offices in Colorado Springs, Colorado; Owings Mills, Maryland; San Francisco, California; Tampa, Florida; Toronto, Ontario; Hellerup, Denmark; Amsterdam, The Netherlands; Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg; Zurich, Switzerland; Dubai, United Arab Emirates; London, United Kingdom; Sydney, New South Wales; Hong Kong; Tokyo, Japan; Singapore; Frankfurt, Germany, Madrid, Spain, Milan, Italy, Stockholm, Sweden, Melbourne, Australia, and Amsterdam, Netherlands.