Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC)’s results

This is a contrast between Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.16 N/A 0.25 9.03 Prospect Capital Corporation 7 3.41 N/A 0.50 13.49

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Manning & Napier Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation. Prospect Capital Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the company with a lower P/E ratio. Manning & Napier Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 0.8% 0.7% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Manning & Napier Inc. and Prospect Capital Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Manning & Napier Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Prospect Capital Corporation 1 0 0 1.00

Meanwhile, Prospect Capital Corporation’s consensus target price is $6, while its potential downside is -9.50%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.5% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.55% of Prospect Capital Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 17.41% of Prospect Capital Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 2.76% 9.85% -0.89% 12.63% -30.31% 26.7% Prospect Capital Corporation 0.89% 2.42% 4.31% -3.56% 1.96% 7.29%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Prospect Capital Corporation.

Summary

Prospect Capital Corporation beats on 8 of the 11 factors Manning & Napier Inc.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, and bridge transactions. It also makes real estate investments particularly in multi-family residential real estate asset class. The fund makes secured debt, senior debt, unitranche debt, first-lien and second lien, private debt, mezzanine debt, and equity investments in private and microcap public businesses. It focuses on both primary origination and secondary loans/portfolios and invests in situations like debt financings for private equity sponsors, acquisitions, dividend recapitalizations, growth financings, bridge loans, cash flow term loans, real estate financings/investments. The fund typically invests across all industry sectors, with a particular expertise in the energy and industrial sectors. It invests in aerospace and defense, chemicals, conglomerate services, consumer services, ecological, electronics, financial services, machinery, manufacturing, media, pharmaceuticals, retail, software, specialty minerals, textiles and leather, transportation, oil and gas production, coal production, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, information technology, utilities, pipeline, storage, power generation and distribution, renewable and clean energy, oilfield services, healthcare, food and beverage, education, business services, and other select sectors. It prefers to invest in the United States and Canada. The fund seeks to invest between $10 million to $500 million per transaction in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $250 million, sales value between $25 million and $500 million, and enterprise value between $5 million and $1000 million. It fund also co-invests for larger deals. The fund seeks control acquisitions by providing multiple levels of the capital structure. The fund focuses on sole, agented, club, or syndicated deals.