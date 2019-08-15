Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|2
|0.18
|N/A
|0.21
|7.52
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Manning & Napier Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Manning & Napier Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.00%
|1.6%
|1.2%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Manning & Napier Inc.
|0.65%
|-12.43%
|-27.57%
|-22.89%
|-47.46%
|-11.93%
|Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust
|0.41%
|-1.59%
|0.51%
|4.26%
|3.55%
|11.1%
For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 11.1% stronger performance.
Summary
Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.
Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.