Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT)’s results

Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EHT) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Manning & Napier Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Manning & Napier Inc. and Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 7.45% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust are owned by institutional investors. Manning & Napier Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 9.7%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 18.64% of Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust 0.41% -1.59% 0.51% 4.26% 3.55% 11.1%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. has -11.93% weaker performance while Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust has 11.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Manning & Napier Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Eaton Vance High Income 2021 Target Term Trust.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.