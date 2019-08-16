Reviewing Manning & Napier Inc. (MN)’s and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)’s results

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) and B. Riley Financial Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Manning & Napier Inc. 2 0.18 N/A 0.21 7.52 B. Riley Financial Inc. 18 1.22 N/A 0.71 26.45

Table 1 demonstrates Manning & Napier Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. B. Riley Financial Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Manning & Napier Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. Manning & Napier Inc. is presently more affordable than B. Riley Financial Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Manning & Napier Inc. and B. Riley Financial Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Manning & Napier Inc. 0.00% 1.6% 1.2% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 1%

Risk & Volatility

Manning & Napier Inc. has a beta of 1.19 and its 19.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, B. Riley Financial Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.88 beta.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.8% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares and 65.6% of B. Riley Financial Inc. shares. Insiders owned 9.7% of Manning & Napier Inc. shares. Comparatively, B. Riley Financial Inc. has 4.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Manning & Napier Inc. 0.65% -12.43% -27.57% -22.89% -47.46% -11.93% B. Riley Financial Inc. 0.91% -6.86% 5.07% 28.3% -10.79% 34.08%

For the past year Manning & Napier Inc. had bearish trend while B. Riley Financial Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

B. Riley Financial Inc. beats Manning & Napier Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

Manning & Napier, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to net worth individuals and institutions, including 401(k) plans, pension plans, taft-hartley plans, endowments and foundations. The firm manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The firm employs fundamental analysis along with a combination of bottom-up and top-down stock picking approach to create its portfolios. Manning & Napier, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Fairport, New York with additional offices in Dublin, Ohio; St. Petersburg, Florida; and Chicago, Illinois.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. provides financial services and solutions primarily in the United States and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments. It offers merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, institutional private placements, corporate finance, and research services, as well as equity securities trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth individual clients. The company provides investment advisory services to institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; senior secured loans and second lien secured loan facilities to middle market public and the private U.S. companies; and asset disposition and auction solutions to a range of retail and industrial clients. In addition, it offers consumer subscription services and products consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.