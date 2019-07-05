Reviewing Mannatech Incorporated (MTEX)’s and Its Competitors results

Mannatech Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) is a company in the Personal Products industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Mannatech Incorporated’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.14% of all Personal Products’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Mannatech Incorporated has 27.9% of its shares held by company insiders vs. an average of 7.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Mannatech Incorporated and its peers’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mannatech Incorporated 0.00% -19.30% -8.60% Industry Average 9.56% 24.82% 10.02%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Mannatech Incorporated and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Mannatech Incorporated N/A 18 0.00 Industry Average 1.71B 17.93B 21.52

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Mannatech Incorporated and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mannatech Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.80 2.38 2.31 2.40

The potential upside of the competitors is 38.20%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Mannatech Incorporated and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mannatech Incorporated -6.99% -3.53% -12.94% -2.81% -12.25% -11.32% Industry Average 4.10% 6.24% 12.60% 26.53% 36.79% 32.79%

For the past year Mannatech Incorporated had bearish trend while Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Mannatech Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 1.3 and a Quick Ratio of 0.9. Competitively, Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors Current Ratio is 2.15 and has 1.62 Quick Ratio. Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mannatech Incorporated.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.53 shows that Mannatech Incorporated is 53.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors have beta of 0.84 which is 15.68% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Mannatech Incorporated does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Mannatech Incorporated’s competitors beat Mannatech Incorporated on 4 of the 4 factors.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a wellness solution provider. It develops and sells nutritional supplements, topical, skin care and anti-aging products, and weight-management products. The company markets its products through network marketing channel in the Americas, Europe/the Middle East/Africa, and the Asia/Pacific. Mannatech, Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Coppell, Texas.